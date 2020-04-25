|
|
Joyce A. (Yocom) Maier, 91, of Wyomissing, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in the care of Reading Hospital. She was the widow of Paul S. Maier, who died in February of 2008. She was born in West Lawn to the late Earl C. and Stella Mae (Weitzel) Yocom. Joyce graduated from Wilson High School and went on to attend Albright College. She met her husband, Paul, while working at Maier’s Bakery. Later in life she worked at Note Pourri on Penn Avenue. Joyce was a lifelong member of Atonement Lutheran Church and sang in the choir for over 50 years. She participated in Bell choir, Music and Worship. Her love of music extended to the Reading Symphony League, and she enjoyed attending the symphony. She was once very active with the Women’s Club of Shillington and Pennsylvania. Joyce was passionate about the outdoors, especially the garden she shared with her husband, Paul. She loved protecting and planting trees. Joyce loved playing bridge and was good at it. Most of all, she loved her friends and her family, and she always made time for them. Joyce is survived by her children: Deborah J. Maier, partner of Stephen Dzielak, of Wilminton, NC; and Marcia J., wife of E. Robert Burkhart, of Hanover, PA; her grandchildren: Sarah J. Lowman, partner of Ben Chua , of Les Cedres, QC, Canada; James A. Lowman of Oak Island, NC; and Lara (Burkhart), wife of C.J. Diorio, of Mt. Airy, PA; her great-grandchildren: Emily M. Lowman of Georgia; Charles Roy of Les Cedres, QC Canada; and Charlie Diorio of Mt. Airy, PA. She is also survived by her brother and sisters: Sandra L., wife of Kenneth Fisher, of Flying Hills, PA; David R., husband of Barbara Yocom of Warrington, PA; and Sheryn K. Murray of Sommerville, SC. In addition to her husband, Joyce was predeceased by her siblings Bernard C. Yocom, Mary E. Kuser, Louise G. Ellinger, Ruth M. Hartman, and William R. Yocom. Joyce’s family asks that contributions in her memory be made to the Reading Hospital Foundation, PO Box 16052, Reading, PA 19612, and earmarked for cancer patients in need, Palliative Care, T-4 Nursing Station, or Covid19 PPE. Services for Joyce will be private at the convenience of her family. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is assisting with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020