Joyce Marie Ortiz - Arman, 18, of Reading, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center surrounded by her loving family after a 3.5 year, valiant battle, against Ewing Sarcoma. Born on November 12, 2001, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Joyce was the cherished daughter of Ervin Gonzalez and Giselle Arman. Joyce was a warrior, undergoing surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatments in an attempt to spare her life against this very rare cancer. She did not let cancer get her down or in the way of her living life. It may have taken over her body, but it never even got close to touching her soul. A graduate of Reading High School, Joyce was very active in and out of school. While in school, she was an accomplished viola player and has played since the 4th grade, she was involved in public safety, participated in Girls on the Run and JROTC. In her spare time, Joyce loved to play Kendama, sing, rap and write her own songs. Due to her illness, Joyce became a vocal advocate for childhood cancer, participating in Camp Can-Do and performed 'Fly High', a song she wrote herself at Penn States THON. Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, the two groups that lead THON, adopted Joyce in to their family. Despite the sickness, hospitalizations and chemotherapy, Joyce remained determined not only to beat the disease but, ensure that other children facing similar battles experienced some joy and normalcy during their treatments. During a recent stay at Penn State Children's Hospital, Joyce collected toys for the Child Life program. A program that helps children, teens and families cope with the emotional stress that can come with health problems and hospital stays. Joyce was also a recipient, where she lived her dream of becoming a Marine for a couple days at Camp Lejune, in North Carolina. She was also crowned Miss Teen Reading 2019 and recently became an honorary police officer for the Reading Police Department. Joyce’s spirit is carried on by; mother Giselle Arman, father Ervin Gonzalez; three sisters Gisellys Krystal Gonzalez, Ginellys Sophia Gonzalez and her “sunshine”, Joycenellys Gonzalez, who she had the honor of naming. Her spirit is also carried on by maternal grandmother Ana Echevarria; three uncles Jesus Arman, Ermi Arman, Eduardo Caraballo; two aunts Caroline Caraballo, Celestina Rodriguez; godmother Wilmary Arman; step grandmother Candida Morales and step uncle Francisco Gonzalez. Joyce also leaves behind a host of cousins and many friends from every walk of life to cherish her memory. Family and friends will be received 6 pm to 8 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St Reading, PA 19601. An additional visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 in the funeral home 10 am – 12 pm with prayer services commencing at 12 pm. A graveside committal at Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave. Reading, PA 19601 will follow.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020