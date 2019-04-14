Joyce Elaine Mauchline, 88, of Brecknock Township, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 3:15 a.m. in her

residence.

She was the wife of Roger L. Mauchline. Born in Warren, Pa., Mrs. Mauchline was the daughter of the late Melius and Luella (Hale) Nelsen.

In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by her

children: Elaine L. Mauchline, wife of Edward F. Kroener, of Morgantown; Joyce C. Mauchline, of New Ringgold; Christopher R. Mauchline, husband of Therese Mauchline, of Honey Brook; and by her grandchildren: Brian Kroener, husband of Raquel Toledo; Kevin Kroener; Nicole Kroener; James Mauchline; Joseph Mauchline and Patrick Mauchline.

Joyce was devoted to her family always encouraging her children and grandchildren to be their best. Her love was unconditional. She was proud of all their accomplishments. Childhood art work decorated her refrigerator and cupboard doors. She kept all of her children's and grand-children's greeting cards because their love was so

important to her.

Joyce's other passion was crafts of almost any kind. A

talented sewer, knitter, crocheter and quilter, she taught her children many of these skills. She loved to make

children's clothes and costumes. She knitted or crocheted numerous sweaters, hats and scarves. She also made

several quilts, made and sold macramé and even tried scherenschnitte after moving to "Dutch" country.

Joyce was also a registered nurse for about thirty-five years. Her nursing career included: three years full time in Gettysburg Hospital, four years (part time) for a west coast mental treatment facility, four years (part time) for a

women's clinic in Richmond Virginia, and two years (part time) in Berks County as an insurance nurse for Workers' Compensation patients in recovery programs.

Memorial service will be held in Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton, PA 19540, Friday, April 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Reverend Michael Ware will

officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Robeson Lutheran Church, Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Robeson Lutheran Church at the above address

(www.robesonlutheranchurch.org) or to Alzheimer's

Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 (www.BrightFocus.org/stopAD), in memory of Mrs. Joyce Elaine Mauchline.

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave.

Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made to www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



