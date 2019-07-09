On Monday, July 8, 2019, Joyce E. McCoy, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 82, in her home with family.

Born in Reading, Pa., to the late George M. Sr. and Carrie E. (Smith) Conrad. Joyce was married to Terrence H. McCoy for 63 years and together they raised four children. She was employed by Beaumont, Heller & Spirling Advertising in Reading until she graduated from Empire Beauty School as a cosmetologist and started a salon in her home in 1968. Joyce was also co-owner of Eagle Maintenance with her husband while continuing to work as a cosmetologist until the age of 71.

Along with bird watching, gardening, reading and cooking, Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and friends most of all. She is admired for her gentle, kind spirit, quick wit, and her wonderful advice. She was always a joy to be around and is dearly missed by many.

Joyce was predeceased by her father, mother, and brother, George Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Terrence H. McCoy, Exeter Twp., Pa.; and children: Jeffrey M. McCoy Sr., Morgantown, Pa.; Karen L. McCoy, Gallatin, Tenn.; Bryan A. (Julie) McCoy, Jamestown, N.Y.; and Kim M. (Scott) Verrinder, Exeter Twp., Pa.; in addition to five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Malick, Mechanicsburg, Pa; Carolyn Hoffman, Exeter Twp., Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or the , .

Arrangements by Dengler Funeral Home Inc. Birdsboro, PA.



