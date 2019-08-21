|
If Heaven truly is "the place where all the dogs you've ever loved come to greet you," there must have been some very happy
reunions and many tails wagging on the morning of August 7, 2019 when Joyce
Leader Naftzinger was reunited with her husband, Bob, her parents, Leon Leader and Florence (Swoyer) Leader, as well as many beloved four-legged
family members who predeceased her.
Joyce passed in her favorite place in the world, her home in Ocean View, Del. She was born on February 28, 1931 in Reading, Pa.
