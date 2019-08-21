Home

Joyce Naftzinger Obituary

If Heaven truly is "the place where all the dogs you've ever loved come to greet you," there must have been some very happy

reunions and many tails wagging on the morning of August 7, 2019 when Joyce

Leader Naftzinger was reunited with her husband, Bob, her parents, Leon Leader and Florence (Swoyer) Leader, as well as many beloved four-legged

family members who predeceased her.

Joyce passed in her favorite place in the world, her home in Ocean View, Del. She was born on February 28, 1931 in Reading, Pa.

All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. Please visit Joyce's Life Memorial Webpage to read her complete obituary and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019
