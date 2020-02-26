|
Joyce P. (Mensch) Bingaman went to the arms of the Lord on Saturday February 22, 2020 She is survived by her 3 children, Rebecca A., wife of Linwood Kemp, Pa., Andrew A. Brumbach, husband of Donna; and Jack E. Brumbach, husband of Karen Widow of Russell Bingaman, she loved her 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She loved her life in food service as a manager of Earl Twp. Elementary cafeteria and waitress at local restaurants. Many people own dolls made by Joyce in her love of crafts and sewing. She loved her time in her garden and as a member of the St. John-Hill UCC. There will be a private service by the family. Cremation Society of Berks is in charge of the arrangements
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020