Joyce R. Paine, 76, of Lyons Station, passed away September 14, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph with her loving
family by her side.
She was the wife of the late Richard B. Paine, who passed away in 2014.
Born November 8, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Blanche (Morgan) Timmins.
She was a past member of Salem Shalters Church.
Surviving are her three children: Kathy Paine, of Temple, David, husband of Christine Paine, of Fleetwood, and Scott, husband of Denise Paine, also of Fleetwood; sister, Karen, wife of George Kieffer; brother, Larry and his wife, Gloria Timmins; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Joyce was preceded in death by Tracy Lynn Paine.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. There will be a viewing from 6:00 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to offset
funeral expenses.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019