Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Paine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce (Timmins) Paine


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce (Timmins) Paine Obituary

Joyce R. Paine, 76, of Lyons Station, passed away September 14, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph with her loving

family by her side.

She was the wife of the late Richard B. Paine, who passed away in 2014.

Born November 8, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Blanche (Morgan) Timmins.

She was a past member of Salem Shalters Church.

Surviving are her three children: Kathy Paine, of Temple, David, husband of Christine Paine, of Fleetwood, and Scott, husband of Denise Paine, also of Fleetwood; sister, Karen, wife of George Kieffer; brother, Larry and his wife, Gloria Timmins; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren also survive.

Joyce was preceded in death by Tracy Lynn Paine.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. There will be a viewing from 6:00 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to offset

funeral expenses.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now