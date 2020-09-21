1/
Joyce B. Reese Joyce Reese, 83, formerly of Cumru Township, died Friday September 18 at Lehigh Valley Hospital hospice in Allentown after a brief illness. Born in Reading to William F Bockweg and Miriam (Frey) Bockweg, she is predeceased by her husband, E. Thomas Reese. She is survived by her son, Thomas, her sister-in-law Barbara, and nieces and nephews LuAnn, Larry, and Lisa. She was a member of St John’s Lutheran Church, Reading, active in Altar Guild until a few years before her death. She was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. She worked at American Casualty Company and CNA Insurance in several administrative positions and at Barbette Fashions. She was a long-time caregiver to her husband, parents, and in-laws. Graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, 375 New Holland Ave. Shillington, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Reverend Sonja Ware will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington Thursday 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be mde to the American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Place Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mrs. Joyce B. Reese. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
