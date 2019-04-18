Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce (Hottenstein) Schiefer.

Joyce R. Schiefer, 94, formerly of West Wyomissing, died April 14, 2019, at the

Berkshire Center, Exeter Township, where she had been a resident since January.

She was the widow of Harry P. Schiefer, (died September 29, 1997).

Born in Berkshire Heights, she was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Emily (Hieter) Hottenstein.

Joyce was a graduate of Kutztown High School (1943), Reading Business Institute (1944) and Albright College (1949). She earned a Bachelor of Science in math education.

She taught at Wilson Junior High School and many

Reading area parochial schools throughout her teaching career, retiring when her husband was transferred to

Seabrook, N.H. They lived in Exeter, N.H., until her husband's retirement upon which they returned to their original house in West Wyomissing.

When she wasn't teaching, she could be found knitting and sewing. She also enjoyed reading nutritional books and then applying the information into her daily life. Traveling in her married/widowed life was also one of her joys.

She was a longtime member of the West Lawn United Methodist Church.

She was greatly loved and will be missed by her 3 children: Donna M., wife of Donald R. Walling, of Hudson, Ohio; Eric P. (Barbara A.) of Evans, Ga.; and Alexander T. (Alma F.) of Walnut Creek, Calif. There are 5 grandchildren: Brian Walling (Michelle), Melissa (Walling) Rey, Andrea and Ryan Schiefer, Isla (Schiefer) Clark (Sean). She was also a great-grandmother to Shelby Walling, Stefan and Elizabeth Schiefer, Emily and Sophie Rey, and Abigale Clark.

Other survivors include 2 sisters, Ruth (John Smith), of Fleetwood, and Jean, widow of Donald Gerard, of Morrisville.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Jeffrey A. Raffauf will officiate.

Interment will follow in St. John's (Gernant's) Church Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Since Joyce had a deep interest in local history, we are asking that in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Berks County Historical Society, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, 19601. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



