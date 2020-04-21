|
|
Joyce A. Sigafoos, 76, of Cumru Township, passed away April 18, 2020 at Conestoga View, Lancaster, where she was a guest since March 4, 2014. She was the wife of John D. Sigafoos with whom she shared 32 years of marriage. Born in Hummelstown, Dauphin County, she was a daughter of the late Walter Ray and Maude Ruhl (Miller) Winters. She worked at the Reading Hospital in various departments. Joyce was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Gouglersville and T.O.P.S. at Trinity. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and specially taking care of her grandkids. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children – Robin L. wife of Bud Gipe, Carlisle, Kimberly A. Bucolo, West Lawn, Lori A. Yost, N.C., her siblings – Linda K. wife of Joseph Shutt, Hershey, Ronald Winters, Middletown, Dale Winters, Hanover, Shirley Wagner, Patterson, GA, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son Michael Todd Failor. Due to the current health situation, services will be held at a later date. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Sigafoos family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020