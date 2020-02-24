|
Joyce H. (Ludwig) Spadafora, 88, of Reading, passed away February 23, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Her husband, James W. Spadafora, died on September 23, 1977. Born in Seyfert, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Willard G. and Elizabeth R. (Kohl) Ludwig. She was a 1949 graduate of Birdsboro High School. Joyce was employed by Yuasa as an executive secretary for 30 years, retiring in 1997. She is survived by three nephews, one niece, one great-nephew and one great-niece. At Joyce’s request, burial will be private. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020