Mother of four, grandmother of thirteen, great-grandmother of ten, our matriarch died peacefully in her sleep during the evening hours of Thursday, March 5 at Manorcare of Laureldale where she had been a resident since June, 2019. Joyce Lorraine (Flory) Sprecher was born June 16, 1926 to Frank and Mary Flory in Ephrata where she lived until she married our father, Willard G. Sprecher on October 12, 1946. They moved from Lancaster County to Fleetwood in 1948 where Dad worked with his brother, Melvin, and their dad, Chester, in the newly-acquired meat business on Vine Street. She proudly boasted “FLEETWD” on her license plate for the past 25 years. Joyce worked full-time at their market stands at the former Farmers’ Kissinger Market on Cherry Street in Reading and at Renninger’s Market in Kutztown. Upon Dad’s death on December 7, 1979, she became the sole proprietor of the Kutztown stand until her retirement. She and Dad built their family home at 301 West Race Street, Fleetwood, where they raised their four sons. She moved to Tarsus Manor, 701 East Locust Street, in the mid-1990’s where she lived for 25 years. She served on the board of directors of Tarsus Manor for 10 years. Joyce was a loyal Phillies fan celebrating the good times while suffering (with the rest of us) during the lean years. She often provided an inning by inning log of an entire game while one of us was on vacation. She was an avid reader and made many trips to the Fleetwood Community Library. She lived her life for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and found great joy in being part of their lives. In her younger years she was active in several bowling leagues. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Fleetwood where she served on Consistory in her earlier years. Joyce is survived by sons Dennis and his wife Stephany (Riemondi) of Wyomissing; Jeffrey and his wife Jane (Shade) of Muhlenberg Township; Thomas and his wife Georgianna (Tyson) of Birdsboro and Bryan and his wife Cindy (Barlet) of Fleetwood and their families. She is dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Fleetwood Area Public Library Capital Campaign Fund, 110 West Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522 in memory of Joyce L. Sprecher. A visitation with the family will be held Friday, March 20 from 6:00-8:00 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 5 West Arch Street, Fleetwood, and a second visitation on Saturday, March 21 from 9:00 to 10:00 at the church. A memorial service will follow. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020