Joyce (Dieckmann) Ward

Joyce (Dieckmann) Ward Obituary

Joyce Dieckmann Ward, 64, of

Muhlenberg Township, passed away

September 26, 2019, at Good Shephard

Hospital, Bethlehem.

She was the loving wife of Daniel A. Ward. They celebrated 42 years of marriage on March 5, 1977. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Robert H. Sr. and Joyce O. (Lewis) Dieckmann. Joyce was a graduate of Albright College and Philadelphia University.

She was employed as a midwife by Ebersole-Zerby-Consoli-West Associates. She was also the GYN provider at Kutztown University, working in the Health Center. She had also been employed at Community General Hospital as the night shift delivery room nurse.

Joyce was an active Girl Scout for over 50 years, serving as a troop leader and assistant leader over the years. Joyce was an active member of Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church, Sinking Spring. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two

children, Dan A. Ward, Winter Springs, Fla., and Janet D., wife of Jeffrey Kruhm, King of Prussia; one brother, Robert H. Jr., husband of Kathleen D. Dieckmann; and two granddaughters, Emma Joy Kruhm and Abbi Kruhm.

A memorial service will be held Friday October 4, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 1201 Yerger Blvd., Reading, PA 19608 with visitation from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy Community Crisis Pregnancy Center, sent to Mercy

Ministries, P.O .Box 979, Reading, PA 19603.

Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Temple, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
