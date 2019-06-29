Joyce M. Yoder, age 92, formerly of Leesport, passed away on June 26, 2019, at Berks

County Home Berks Heim.

Joyce was the wife of the late Robert J. Yoder, who passed in 2004. She was born in Maidencreek Township, the daughter of the late Claude E. Stump and Edna C. (Kline) Stump. She was a 1944 graduate of Ontelaunee Vocational School.

Joyce was a member of St. John's Gernant's Lutheran Church, where she was church treasurer for many years. She was a charter member of the Shoemakersville Ladies Auxiliary. Joyce had worked at many former clothing

factories in the Leesport and Shoemakersville area.

She is survived by her nephew, Michael L. Stump; and sister-in-law, Anna Stump. Also longtime friends, James and Bernita Bausher.

Joyce would like to thank all the nurses and staff on B2 of Berks Heim for their excellent care she received.

A viewing will be held Tuesday morning, July 2nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Gernant's Lutheran Church, 13 Gernant's Church Road, Leesport. Funeral

service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in St. John's Gernant's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joyce's memory to St. John's Gernant's Lutheran Church.

Online condolences can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.

