|
|
Juan Arreaga Juan Arreaga 66, passed away Sunday December 15, 2019 in his Reading residence. He was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico on November 15, 1953 a son of the late Nemesio and Engracia Arriaga. Juan was a hard worker who loved taking care of people, especially his sister Maria Arriaga of Reading. Other survivors are his companion Madelyn R Reimert of Kempton, additional siblings, Carmen Arriaga of Reading, David Arriaga of Allentown, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Services will be Monday December 23, 2019 at 11:30am in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St Reading. Burial to follow in Laureldale Cemetery. A viewing will be Monday 10:30-11:30am in the funeral home. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019