Juan Calderon Juan Calderon, 86, of Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, November 22nd, at his residence. Juan was born in Canovanas, Puerto Rico on September 27, 1934, a son of the late Josefa Rodriguez and Lorenzo Calderon and was the husband of Aida Iris Calderon. He worked at Blue Mountain Mushroom Co. for over 55 years.He spent the last few years in West Palm Beach, FL where he enjoyed the warm weather and taking walks. He also enjoyed playing dominoes, cooking, planting, fishing, and watching sports. But most of all quality time with his family. Juan is survived by six daughters; Virginia Calderon, Carmen Calderon, Maria Calderon, Edie Calderon, Esmeralda Calderon, Mary Ann Feliciano and two sons; Luis A. Gonzalez and Jose A. Gonzalez. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph Strunk. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 1 PM at Feeney Funeral Home. Religious service will follow at 1 PM. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
