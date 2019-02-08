Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juan Gonzalez Jr..

Juan L. "Pappi" Gonzalez Jr., 48, of Reading, passed away on February 6th in his residence. He was the husband of the late Robin L. Gonzalez, who passed away Sept. 2015.

Born in Hoboken, N.J., he was the son of the late Juan L. Gonzalez Sr.

Pappi was a cook at the Ugly Oyster Drafthaus of Reading for many years.

He is survived by his children: Vincent Gonzalez, Edwin Fuentes II, Marcelino Fuentes, Juan Gonzalez III, Jamie Valentine, Stephanie Gonzalez, Robin Fuentes, all of

Reading; one sister, Luz Feliciano, Florida; 11

grandchildren.

Relatives and friends will be received during a viewing on Sunday from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. in the Cramp-Hummel

Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Burial will be

private. Online condolences may be made at

www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com.



