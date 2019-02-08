Juan Gonzalez Jr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juan Gonzalez Jr..


Juan L. "Pappi" Gonzalez Jr., 48, of Reading, passed away on February 6th in his residence. He was the husband of the late Robin L. Gonzalez, who passed away Sept. 2015.

Born in Hoboken, N.J., he was the son of the late Juan L. Gonzalez Sr.

Pappi was a cook at the Ugly Oyster Drafthaus of Reading for many years.

He is survived by his children: Vincent Gonzalez, Edwin Fuentes II, Marcelino Fuentes, Juan Gonzalez III, Jamie Valentine, Stephanie Gonzalez, Robin Fuentes, all of

Reading; one sister, Luz Feliciano, Florida; 11

grandchildren.

Relatives and friends will be received during a viewing on Sunday from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. in the Cramp-Hummel

Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Burial will be

private. Online condolences may be made at

www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Reading Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.