Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Arce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Lopez Arce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Lopez Arce Obituary
Juan Lopez Arce, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday morning at the Reading Hospital, where he had been a patient for three days. Born in Camuy, Puerto Rico in 1930, Juan was the son of the late Francisco Lopez and Julia (Arce) Lopez. Surviving Juan are daughhters: Luz, wife of Robert Richards, of Mohnton; Ana, wife of Luis Fontanez, of Muhlenberg Twp.; and Neyda, wife of John Blum, of Reiffton, (with whom he resided). He is also survived by a brother, Ignacio of Camuy, Puerto Rico; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was precedeased by a daughter, Rosaura Collazo; a sister, Antonia Galan; and a brother, Francisco Lopez. A visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with services to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 701 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -