Juan Lopez Arce, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday morning at the Reading Hospital, where he had been a patient for three days. Born in Camuy, Puerto Rico in 1930, Juan was the son of the late Francisco Lopez and Julia (Arce) Lopez. Surviving Juan are daughhters: Luz, wife of Robert Richards, of Mohnton; Ana, wife of Luis Fontanez, of Muhlenberg Twp.; and Neyda, wife of John Blum, of Reiffton, (with whom he resided). He is also survived by a brother, Ignacio of Camuy, Puerto Rico; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was precedeased by a daughter, Rosaura Collazo; a sister, Antonia Galan; and a brother, Francisco Lopez. A visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with services to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 701 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020