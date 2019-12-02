|
Juan Ramon “Johnny” Urdaz, a teacher and a mentor to many, loved by all, passed away peacefully, at the Highlands in Laporte Pa., on November 25, 2019, at the age of 74. Born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, he was the son of Juan Urdaz and Ramona Garcia, both deceased. Juan served three years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, earning several recognitions. Juan was also a very active community leader in Reading during the mid 60s through late 70s. He had his master’s in social work and worked at Family Guidance Center in Reading. Juan was a very passionate man. He loved his music and started his first Latin band called “Yarey” in 1979. The band was comprised of a group of youngsters from Tyson Schoeners Middle School and a musical combo of bilingual students from Reading High School. His musical career grew, and he performed in several Latin bands throughout the years until the late 80s. He was one of the founders and DJ of Berks first Latin radio station, as well an integral part of the development of the radio station at Albright College today. He served on several boards and committees in Berks. Juan is survived by his brothers, Jose (Tony) Urdaz and his wife, Carmen Urdaz; and Victor M. Urdaz; his daughter, Kristina Maria Urdaz; sons: Juan C. Urdaz, Jovan R. Urdaz and Julian A. Urdaz; his wife Sheena Urdaz; granddaughters: Tierra, Eliana, Amari, Jayla and Donia; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Pedro Urdaz. Juan will be truly missed. The family thanks everyone for all the prayers of comfort during this time. Services are being handled by Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 North 5th Street, Reading PA 19601. The funeral service will be held on December 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Chaplain Nicholas Camacho will officiate.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019