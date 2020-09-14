1/1
Juanita Krow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Krow, 71, of Temple, PA. passed away on September 11, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of David Krow. Juanita attended The Thomas Proctor School in Utica. New York where she grew up. Juanita was an avid bingo player and had a close “bingo family.” She loved to travel to Las Vegas and the Caribbean Islands. In her spare time she would go to the casinos and loved to add to her angel collection. Surviving in addition to her husband are her brother, Dennis Hale of San Francisco, CA. and her Best Friends Sally and Rick. Juanita is predeceased by her brothers Ronald, Donald and James Hale. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Www.berkscremations.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved