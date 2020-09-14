Juanita Krow, 71, of Temple, PA. passed away on September 11, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of David Krow. Juanita attended The Thomas Proctor School in Utica. New York where she grew up. Juanita was an avid bingo player and had a close “bingo family.” She loved to travel to Las Vegas and the Caribbean Islands. In her spare time she would go to the casinos and loved to add to her angel collection. Surviving in addition to her husband are her brother, Dennis Hale of San Francisco, CA. and her Best Friends Sally and Rick. Juanita is predeceased by her brothers Ronald, Donald and James Hale. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Www.berkscremations.com