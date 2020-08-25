Mrs. Juanita Loubriel, daughter of the late Julian and Julia (Deciderio) Rivera was born on March 30,1940 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was the oldest sister of three children. At the age of thirty-five she fell in love with Jesus Christ and joined Valle de Cedron in Manhattan, New York. She was the wife of Ezequiel M. Loubriel, Sr., with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. Juanita was an active member of Living Christian Church Jesus Cristo es El Rey. She loved to sing and volunteered her work in church events. She was a missionary, deacon, minister, evangelist, teacher, theologian, encourager, motivator, author, self-taught seamstress, awesome cook, mother, and the creator of 5 generations of family members. She graduated from Touro College and she was a teacher in the 1990’s at Gedhsemani Church in Brooklyn NY on Manhattan Avenue. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was dedicated to spreading the good news to every person she encountered and devoting her life to her ministry called “The New Jerusalem”. Not only was she passionate about serving the Lord, she was also the Abraham to her family. She quietly passed away August 22, 2020 at Penn State Health-St. Joseph, where she was a patient since August 9th. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Rafael Rivera, daughter Carmen Iris Padilla and her niece Lydia Rivera. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the love of her children: Victor Rodriguez, (Reading, PA), Luz Tapia (Reading, PA), Carmen Julia Cruz, (Staten Island, NY) Esther Marie Padilla (New York, NY), Carmen Iris Padilla(deceased), Jose Antonio Padilla (Reading, PA), Maritza Ivette Loubriel (Reading, PA), Ezequiel Manual Loubriel Jr. (Tallahassee, FL), and Julio Rafael Loubriel, (New York, NY). Her brother is Sixto Rivera. She has 31 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She also had 2 late grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. There are also 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Rajah Shrine Pavilion, 221 Orchard Road, (Route 73 & Orchard Road), Reading, PA 19605. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA at 2:00 PM. Viewing on Thursday from 8:30-11:30 AM at the pavilion. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. Shillington is assisting the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com