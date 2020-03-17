Home

Juanita Marie Bayts


1961 - 2020
Juanita Marie Bayts Obituary
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Nita, age 58, of Crafton Heights. Beloved mother of Eden M. Schneider. Former mother-in-law of Jacob Schneider. Loving grandmother "Nonie" of Adrian, Damian, Natalie and Avery. Sister of Judy Walker. Due to the current pandemic emergency, Nita's memorial service will regrettably be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd.,Pgh.,PA 15237. Arrangements entrusted to HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton, PA. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
