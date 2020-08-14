1/
Judith A. Miller
Judith A. Miller Judith A. Miller, 79, of Pine Grove, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital, Orwigsburg. Born on October 14, 1940 in Tremont, she was a daughter of the late Franklin Sr. and Verna (Snyder) Miller. She was a 1958 graduate of Tremont High School and Central Penn Business School in Harrisburg. Judith was a secretary for Metropolitan Life. She was a member of St. Peter’s UCC, Tremont, and was a member of the choir and helped with bake sales. Preceding her in death were her companion and dog, Frosty; brother Franklin Miller, Jr.; two sisters, Joan (Miller) Zimmerman and Patricia Hancock; brother-in-law Clare Zimmerman. Surviving are her aunt, Miriam Snyder of Philadelphia; sister-in-law Grace Miller of Pine Grove; brother-in-law John Hancock of Florida; nieces and nephews, Susan Pastore, wife of Vito of Florida, Keith Hancock, husband of Joanne of Florida, Lyle Hancock, husband of Judy of Arizona, Roslyn (Miller) Zimmerman, wife of Frank of Pine Grove, Amanda (Miller) Zimmerman, wife of Randy of Pine Grove, Elaine (Zimmerman) Swords, wife of Robert of Lititz, David Zimmerman, husband of Chris (Minnich) of Pine Grove, Steven Zimmerman of Pine Grove; a host of grand and great grand nieces and nephews Graveside Services were held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Noon at Fountain Community Cemetery, Hegins, with Rev. Claude Schach officiating. There was a viewing on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove, followed by a procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Peter’s UCC, 57 Spring St., Tremont, Pa. 17981 in her memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 27, 2020.
