Judith A. (Schlegel) Null, 71, of Reinholds, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of Howard E. Null, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage on Sept. 20th. Judith, a daughter of the late Donald W. and Sarah S. (Stump) Schlegel, was born in Reading. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Matthew W. Null, Adamstown, and Monica F., wife of James Johnson-Null, Adamstown; two brothers, James W. Schlegel, Reading, and Dean H. Schlegel, husband of Susanne, West Lawn; a sister, Susan J., wife of James Cooper, III, Sinking Spring; and four grandchildren, Kaleb, Alyce, Bryce, and Colyn. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sinking Spring. She was a member of the former Adamstown Woman’s Club, and she enjoyed going camping and traveling to the beach at Chincoteague, VA. Her true love was spending time with her four grandchildren and spending countless hours with them. She retired from East Cocalico Municipal Authority in Jan. 2018 after having worked there for 33 years. Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, Jan. 25th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, with the Rev. Richard Moore officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM, until the time of services. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adamstown Area Library, Room to Grow Capital Campaign, 3000 North Reading Road, Adamstown, PA 19501. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020