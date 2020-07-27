1/
Judith Annabelle Kressley
Judith Annabelle Kressley Judith Annabelle Kressley, 80, passed away Sat., July 25, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Carl R. Kressley. Born in Alburtis, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Dorothy L. (Lilly) Fenstermacher. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mertztown. She worked over 30 years as a nurse aide at the Lutheran Home of Topton. Survivors: sons, Jeffrey (Carol), Ronald (Michelle) Russell (Carol), Ray (Bonny); daughter, Brenda (Joseph Jr.) Fatzinger; brothers Richard(Patsy), Harry (Carol); sisters, Arlene Kehl (John), Betty Bond (Kenny), Pat Gieroczynski (Roy); twelve grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren. She was predeceased by son Steven, daughter in law Donna and a sister Dolores Brensinger. Services: 11:00 AM, Thur., July 30 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Dr., Mertztown. Calling 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Masks required. Contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, c/o the Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, 18031.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
