Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith (Herbein) Dorner.

Judith L. (Herbein) Dorner, 73, of Reiffton, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Herbert H. and Ruth A. (Noll) Herbein. She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church and loved family, friends and attending church. Judith was a registered nurse working for the Reading Hospital and VNA until her retirement.

Judith is survived by her son, Christopher W., Mt. Penn; grandchildren, Jaden and Brinley; nephew, Denton E.,

husband of Jennifer; nieces, Perrin Zera, wife of Stephen; and Rebecca Wantman, wife of Daniel; and one sister,

Barbara A., wife of Denton J. Quick, Pennside.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Reformation Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 3670

Perkiomen Ave, Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



