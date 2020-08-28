1/
Judith Gruber
Judith M. Gruber, 76, of Lower Alsace Township, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Reading Hospital. Born in Pottsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Anne R. (Canfield) Gruber and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township. Judy graduated in 1961 from Nativity High School, Pottsville and was a graduate of Sacred Heart School of Nursing, Allentown. She then went on to obtain her Master's Degree in Social Work. Judy worked in the medical field her entire career, having worked as a transplant coordinator at Yale New Haven Hospital, CT and lastly was as a case manager at the Reading Hospital. Surviving is her brother Robert M. Gruber (Rosemarie), Mt. Penn; and nieces and nephews: John Gruber (Amy), Philadelphia, Megan Rundell (Clay), Lancaster, James Gruber (Mary Beth), NJ, Robert Gruber (Fabiana), TX, Mark Gruber (Laura), NJ; and sister-in-law Micheline Gruber, NJ. She is predeceased by her brother Richard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606 . Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
