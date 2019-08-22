|
Judith Ann Hummel, 78, of Orwigsburg, passed away Sunday, August 18, at her
residence, surrounded by her family.
Judy, as she preferred to be called, was born in
Williamsport, Pa., on June 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Louise D. (Brenner) and Carm E. Ward.
She was a 1959 graduate of Williamsport High School and owned and operated Hummel's Furniture in Orwigsburg, with her late husband, Charles W. Hummel. Charlie, as he preferred to be called, restarted his family business that originally started in 1874, and was in business for over 30 years before he retired in 2011 and passed away in 2012.
Judy also had a business called The Monogram Shop.
Judy is survived by four sons: David P. Ray; Marc A. Ray, widower of Sherrie; Eric W. Ray, husband of Nicole; Ryan C. Ray, husband of Jackie. Judy is also survived by her
brother, Chris Ward; grandchildren: Adam, Chelsea, Bryce and Ava Ray; great-granddaughter Adalynn; first husband, Tony Ray, former owner of Ray's IGA and Village Delis, of Berks County.
She was preceded by son, Todd A., born and died in 1965.
Family and friends feel Blessed for God's gift of a one-of-a-kind mother, grandmother, great-grandmother,
daughter, sister and friend. An amazing mother to her four boys who are thankful for her love, kindness, support, strength and her great cooking!
Judy was the matriarch of the family, always looking
forward to and cherishing the moments of getting the
family together, especially for birthdays and holidays. Nana treasured the moments playing games and having fun with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Judy truly loved and found joy spending time with her lady friends from playing Mahjong, cards, going to restaurants or just visiting. Judy had a lot of long-lasting relationships and found comfort with her closest friends. Judy enjoyed her summers at the beach in Stone Harbor, N.J., and winter
vacations in Manasota Key, Fla., where she collected seashells, sea glass and sharks teeth. Judy felt peace at her log home and spending time in her flower gardens; but not so much with the weeds. Judy will be sadly missed by her family and friends and she will always be on their minds and in their hearts.
Love, Your boys, family and friends.
In memory of life well lived, a memorial gathering and Celebration of Life will be held at her home on Saturday, August 24, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AstraZeneca - Cheltenham, PA. 110 W. Laurel Avenue, Cheltenham, PA, 19012.