Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Judith K. Frees

Judith K. Frees Obituary
Judith (Judy) K. (Billman) Frees, 69, of Maple Grove, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Reading Hospital with her husband and daughter by her side. She was the wife of Ronald K. Frees. Born in Shillington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl T. and Callie (Clark) Billman. Judy passed away 23 years to the day after her mother. Surviving are two children, Valerie J. Damore of Cumru Township and Michael D. Frees of Bolingbrook, IL. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Shayne M. Damore of Reading, PA, Jordan Frees, Juan, Osvaldo, Jaime, and Sarah Zavala of Bolingbrook, IL; and two great grandchildren, Lucia and Oliver Damore of Reading, PA. Judy enjoyed visiting the beaches of New Jersey, baking Christmas cookies, watching the Philadelphia Phillies and BCTV Dance Parties with her husband. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the Tower Health Hospice nurses who took great care and spent many hours by her side in her final days, making sure she was comfortable. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
