Judith L. Katz, 85, of Delray Beach, Fla., and formerly of Bernville, Pa., passed

February 15th, 2019, in the Hospice of Palm Beach County.

She was the widow of Lee J. Katz, who passed in 2011. Born in New York City, N.Y., she was the daughter of Arthur and Eleanor (Bergman) Farkosh.

She is survived by two daughters, Beanie Gilbert, wife of Steven Gilbert; and Leslie Katz. There are also two grandchildren, Robbi and Andrew.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 12 noon in

Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, 555 Warwick Drive, Wyomissing. Interment will be in Mt. Sinai Cemetery.

Shiva services will be held Wednesday and Thursday in the home of Beanie Gilbert.

Contributions may be made to the synagogue at the above address.

Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of

arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com



