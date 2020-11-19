Judith Lynn Englebach Judith Lynn Englebach, 77, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Born January 19, 1943 in Earlville, PA she was the beloved daughter of the late Emmett & Dorothy (Christman) Hagaman. Judith’s spirit will be carried on by her husband, Albert Englebach Sr.; with whom they just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on October 7th. She also leaves behind daughter Rachel Rivera & her husband Jorge; 3 sons Chip, Justin & Shane Englebach; & grandson Gavyn Englebach to cherish her memory. Judith was primarily a house wife, but worked as a secretary for Rhoda Stoudt & Bradley. She was a devout member of The Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witness East congregation. “Judy Bug”, as she was affectionately called, or “The Ruler” if you asked her children, was a warm, loving and compassionate wife and mother. She loved cats and loved being by the ocean. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. Graveside committal will be held November 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Forest Hills Memorial Park,Reiffton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com
