Judith Lynn (Huyett) Nonnemaker Judith Lynn (Huyett) Nonnemaker, 73 of Mohnton, PA died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Born in Plowville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Leroy Huyett, Sr. and the late Catherine Elizabeth (Graff) Huyett. She was the wife of the late Henry “Herman” Benjamin Nonnemaker. She was employed by Bowman’s Hat Factory and was a member of Morgantown Community Church. Surviving are sons, Daniel A. Nonnemaker, husband of Deb of Bowmansville, PA and Joseph M. Nonnemaker, husband of Michele of Mohnton, PA, daughter, Susan C. Cheeseman of Mohnton, PA, sister, Nancy Hart of Elverson, PA; 4 grandchildren: Boe, Jeremiah, Tabitha, Valerie; and 7 great grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA, is in charge of the arrangements.



