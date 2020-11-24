Judith Mae Greth Judith Mae (Saylor) Greth, 78, of Gilbertsville, wife of Edward C. Greth, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday November 23, 2020, after a relentless battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Walter A. and Geraldine Virginia (Evans) Saylor. Surviving along with her husband is her daughter Shannon Joy Levesque wife of Brian; loving grandson Alexander E. Levesque; sister Betty Arlene Stigura, widow of Michael A. Stigura; canine companion Teddy; and many loving family and friends. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Faye Saylor. Judith retired in 1999 after working as an operator services supervisor for the former Bell of Pennsylvania for 38 years in their Pottstown and Allentown offices. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and St. Teresa of Calcutta in Schwenksville. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473, with Fr. William Kelly officiating. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00-10:30 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Ohana Foundation at www.ohanafoundationinc.org
or to CHOP at https://give2.chop.edu
View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com