Judith Mair
Judith A. (DeSantis) Mair, 83, of Oley where she resided since 1972 , passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in The Highlands at Wyomissing. She was the widow of the late Adolf Mair, who passed away on June 5, 2018. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Anna K. (Guldin) DeSantis. Judith was a graduate of Pottstown High School and was very active in both the Birdsboro and Oley communities with the women’s clubs and area Historical societies. She was an accomplished award winning writer and poet, and wrote and directed a Women’s Club Series on ‘Take 12’ TV show for TV station in Philadelphia. Judith enjoyed traveling the United States and abroad with her family, as well as numerous winter ski trips to New England, Austria and other parts of Europe. She found great pleasure in the sideline role of ‘soccer-mom’ to her son and eventually ‘soccer-Nana’ for her grandchildren playing at the Oley Valley Youth League and Oley Valley High School team. She was also active in antiquing, eventually starting her own business and later, a store front in West Reading. Judith worked as a medical secretary for the Alfred I DuPont Institute, Willington Delaware and was also head medical secretary for Morrissey, Snyder and Yund group practice in Wyomissing. Up until her passing, she was the treasurer at Mair’s Continental Motors, Reading. Surviving is her beloved son Rolf and daughter-in-law Deborah, and grand children Haley and Mitchell Mair. She is also survived by nieces and nephews in both Florida and Germany. She is pre-deceased by her step father Milton Yohn and her sister Charlene Gebel. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
