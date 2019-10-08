|
Judith A. (Anderton) Melenchick Judith A. (Anderton) Melenchick, 77 of Reading, PA passed away Friday Oct. 4th, 2019 at Fairlane Gardens. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 18, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. Anderton Sr. and Mary Anderton. She was a graduate of White Haven High School and Penn State University. She also has a BA from Penn State and a MBA for Kutztown University. Judy is survived by her children Jessica Reznick (Steve) and David Mitchell. Brothers Charles W. Anderton Jr. (Joan) and John A. Anderton (Cindy) and several nieces and nephews. Services and Interment will be held privately at the family’s convenience. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019