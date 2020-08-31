Judith Overly

Judith Ann Overly, 76, of Wyomissing, passed away on August 30, 2020, at ManorCare, Laureldale. Her husband, Kenneth P. Overly, passed away June 26th of this year. They had been married for 30 years. Born in Patton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Ray and Kathryn M. (Greene) Beckwith. She was a graduate of Patton High School, and was a beautician on Penn Avenue in West Reading for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Louise, wife of Ronald Prevost, and their children: Dr. Douglas Prevost and family; Rhonda Whitney; and Ronald Prevost, Jr. and family. A special niece and friend, Joyce Weaver, also survives her. Services will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Ranck's United Methodist Church Cemetery in New Holland. Friends may call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.