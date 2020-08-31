1/1
Judith Overly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Overly, 76, of Wyomissing, passed away on August 30, 2020, at ManorCare, Laureldale. Her husband, Kenneth P. Overly, passed away June 26th of this year. They had been married for 30 years. Born in Patton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Ray and Kathryn M. (Greene) Beckwith. She was a graduate of Patton High School, and was a beautician on Penn Avenue in West Reading for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Louise, wife of Ronald Prevost, and their children: Dr. Douglas Prevost and family; Rhonda Whitney; and Ronald Prevost, Jr. and family. A special niece and friend, Joyce Weaver, also survives her. Services will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Ranck's United Methodist Church Cemetery in New Holland. Friends may call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved