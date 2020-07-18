1/1
Judith Rile
Judith A. Rile, 63, formerly of Pottsville, died Sunday July 12 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest, Allentown. Born September 5, 1956 in Wernersville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. and Sara Louise (Rehman) Rile. Judith was the Associate Director of Financial Aid and Professor at Penn State Berks. She also served as the advisor of the Bowling Team, taught FYS courses, taught in the O-LEAD Program and was the Campus’ lead Veterans Certifying Official. Most recently, she proudly accepted a position as an adjunct professor at her alma mater Susquehanna University. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Susquehanna University; Master’s degree in Business Administration from West Chester University; and her Doctorate in Leadership in Higher Education from Weidener University. She was an advisor for Sigma Kappa at Susquehanna. She also was a PIAA swimming official and coached a number of swim programs in her early adulthood in Schuylkill County. Judith was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. She served on church council, taught educational courses, sang in the choir, and was on several committees. She will be deeply missed by many including her brother Peter and his wife Donna Rile, Whitehall; niece Kris and her husband Rick, Hatfield; nephew Michael Rile and his wife Katie, Bethlehem; grandniece Liv Rile and grandnephew James Saylor. Interment will be held on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven at a later date. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home 515 West Market Street Pottsville has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the Rile family.

