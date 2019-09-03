|
|
Judith Ann Louise Weaver, 81, of Reading, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 6:54 a.m., in the residence of her daughter, Brenda L. Bowman, of Alsace Township.
She was the wife of the late Lester C.
Weaver Jr. who passed away May 28, 1989. Born in Reading, Mrs. Weaver was the daughter of the late Irvin and Miriam (Daniels) Kenderdine.
She is survived by her children: James D. Weaver, of Reading; Brenda L. Bowman, wife of Russell Bowman, with whom she last resided; Scott R. Weaver Sr., husband of Christine Weaver, of Sinking Spring; Steve A. Weaver,
companion of Faith, of Reading; Michael E. Weaver, fiancé of Laurie Hill, of West Lawn; Michele L. McCoy, loving companion of Robert Miller, of Souderton; and her 5 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,
Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will
receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home
Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019