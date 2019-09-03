Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith (Kenderdine) Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith (Kenderdine) Weaver Obituary

Judith Ann Louise Weaver, 81, of Reading, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 6:54 a.m., in the residence of her daughter, Brenda L. Bowman, of Alsace Township.

She was the wife of the late Lester C.

Weaver Jr. who passed away May 28, 1989. Born in Reading, Mrs. Weaver was the daughter of the late Irvin and Miriam (Daniels) Kenderdine.

She is survived by her children: James D. Weaver, of Reading; Brenda L. Bowman, wife of Russell Bowman, with whom she last resided; Scott R. Weaver Sr., husband of Christine Weaver, of Sinking Spring; Steve A. Weaver,

companion of Faith, of Reading; Michael E. Weaver, fiancé of Laurie Hill, of West Lawn; Michele L. McCoy, loving companion of Robert Miller, of Souderton; and her 5 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,

Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will

receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home

Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now