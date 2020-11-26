1/1
Judith Wollenhaupt
Judith (Barclay) Wollenhaupt, 82, formerly of the Heritage of Green Hills in Shillington, passed away November 23, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, where she resided since October 2019. She was the wife of the late Wilbert H. Wollenhaupt who passed in 1994. Born in Clayton, NJ, Judy was a daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Irene Bartram (Clark) Barclay. Judy graduated from Clayton High School and attended Albright College, where she met Will. She worked as a secretary in the Insurance industry. Judy was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church. She is survived by daughter Erika Wollenhaupt and wife Patricia VanHorn of Harrisburg; sisters – Joan Lacy of Williamstown, NJ; Kathryn Pickering of Englewood, FL; and Karen Barclay of Toms River, NJ; and many nieces and nephews. Judy enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting, reading mystery books, and watching figure skating. She hosted many jazz sessions with Will and fellow musicians at their home in Mohnton. Additional highlights were traveling to Germany with Will and his students, a cruise on the QE2 with her mother, family picnics in New Jersey, celebrating milestone birthdays at Mohonk Mountain House, and recently meeting Scott Hamilton. Donations in memory of Judy may be made to Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave, Shillington, PA 19607; Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown, PA 17022; or Masonic Village Helping Hands Funds, 1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Graveside services officiated by Pastor Terry Cooney in Pleasant View Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of an in-person visitation, you are encouraged to share your memories on her obituary at www.kleefuneralhome.com. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Wollenhaupt family.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
