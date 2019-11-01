Home

Judith Ziegler Obituary
Judith Ford Burkey Ziegler passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was the daughter of Carolyn and Warren Ford of Reading, Pa. Judy attended nursing school at Lankenau Hospital, in Wynnewood, Pa. She married, became a loving mother and pursued a successful modeling career. Judy was an adventurous woman and made courageous life choices that took her to St. Thomas, where she met and married the love of her life, Ted Ziegler. Judy became Ted’s secretary, partner and first mate for 29 exciting years as they sailed the Caribbean. They founded Caribbean Construction Services on St. Croix, building and restoring nationally recognized structures. Damages in St. Croix incurred by Hurricane Hugo brought Ted and Judy to Florida to “begin again” in various business ventures. They made wonderful friends in their Fox Valley Community in Orange Park. Judy and Ted also transformed a historic Bank barn into a beautiful home and estate in Berks County, Pa., where Judy grew up. Judy will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her loving heart and her kindness, thoughtfulness and compassion for family and friends alike. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; and her beautiful daughter, Jodie Heydt (John), of Reading Pa. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Burkey, of Fleming Island; her sister, Kathy Harrel, of Wayne, Pa.; and her sister-in-law, Beryll Ruth, of Mohnton, Pa. Judy is also survived by her stepchildren: Lisa Capper, Denise Witt, Julie Elms, Rebecca Minnix, Chris Ziegler, Tim Ziegler and Daniel Ziegler; 15 grandchildren; and nephews.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
