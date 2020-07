Judy Garcia passed away June 24th, 2020 at the age of 59. She will be forever missed. She is survived by her children Joseph and his wife Tiffany, Jared, Jon and Josie as well as her two grandchildren, Jayvonni and Joselynn. Her children and grandchildren were truly her main source of joy in life. Judy lived a humble life, she was a very giving person, and the world is a better place because Judy was in it.



