Judy Lynn Guerrero, 60, passed away July 19.

She was the wife of Adrian V. Guerrero.

Judy was a daughter of Melva (Thomas) Rice and the late Phillip Atherton.

She is also survived by daughters, Kerry L. Slack and Christina M. Guerrero; and sons: Phillip R. Slack, Clinton A. Slack and Eric J. Guerrero; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends may pay their condolences on Saturday from 12 p.m. noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading.