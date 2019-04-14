Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy (Snook) Mace.

Judy A. (Snook) Mace, 77, formerly of Temple, died

Tuesday morning in Manor Care Health Services,

Laureldale.

Born in Lewistown, Pa. (Mifflin County), on August 13, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Irvin W. and Ivy (Brittan) Snook.

Surviving is a daughter, Stacy L. (Leister), wife of Michael L. Philistine, of Laureldale. Three grandsons: Chad M.,

husband of Tasha E. Philistine, of Newtown Square; Alex S. Philistine, of Temple; and Zach L. Philistine, of Laureldale. A brother, Leonard Snook, of Reedsville, Mifflin County.

Judy retired in 2000 as an administrative assistant for the former NGK Metal, Muhlenberg Township. She

graduated from the Kishacoquillas High School, Reedsville, Pa., in the class of 1959.

Graveside services are private at Laureldale Cemetery. Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



