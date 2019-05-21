Judy Lynn Miller, 71, of Aberdeen, S.D., formerly of

Womelsdorf, Pa., went home to be with her Lord on May 14, 2019, due to natural causes.

She was born July 30, 1947, in Reading, Pa., to Robert and Edith (Kline) Miller. She was a 1965 graduate of Kubasaki High School in Okinawa, Japan, and then attended Lancaster Bible College. She married Allen C. Miller on June 3, 1967. They lived in Womelsdorf, Pa., for 47 years before moving to Aberdeen in 2018. She enjoyed classical music, squirrels, strawberries, word and trivia games, and computers.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, Allen; mother, Edith; her brother, Robert; her 4 sons: Scott, Keith, Kevin and Kurt, and 6 grandchildren: Kaylynn, Ezra, Zebadiah, Gideon, Ezekiel and Charlotte.

A memorial of her life will be held privately and donations in her honor may be made to Pacific Garden Mission at 1458 S. Canal St., Chicago, IL 60607.



