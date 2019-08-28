Home

Judy (Ebling) Miller

Judy (Ebling) Miller Obituary

Judy A. Miller, 77, of Fleetwood, passed away on

Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ray B. and Dorothy E. (Gehrig) Ebling. Judy was a graduate of Hamburg High School. She worked for Giorgio Foods. Judy attended First United Church of Christ, Hamburg. She

enjoyed working on adult coloring books but especially

enjoyed spending time with her family.

Judy is survived by her two sons, Brian L. Miller,

husband of Kim A. Miller, Blandon; and Curt A. Miller,

husband of Lisa A. Miller, Penn Yan, New York; five

grandchildren: Justin D. Miller, Katie A. Miller, Brennan S. Miller, Andrew D. Miller, and Melissa R. (Miller) Flores; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Susan (Ebling) Dunkelberger, Hamburg.

She was predeceased by her sister, Sandra (Ebling) Moatz.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, please visit:

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019
