|
|
Judy A. (Coleman) Orrs, 68, of Mohnton passed peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home. Judy was born in Reading, November 9, 1951, daughter of the late Arthur and Peggy (Evans) Coleman. She was preceded in death by her husband James W. Orrs and sister Deborah J. Rader, husband of Barry. Judy is survived by her two sons Scott M. Moyer, husband of Jennie, Mohnton, Jeffrey C.Moyer, husband of Shanna and their children Joe, Olivia, and Jackson, Sinking Spring. In addition to her sons, Judy is survived by her brother, Arthur L Coleman III, husband of Gale, sister, Patricia Law, wife of Jeffrey and sister, Marybeth Torchia, wife of Joe, along with many nieces and nephews. Judy was a graduate of Reading High School and immediately went into the work force. Her last job was with the Mohnton Knitting Mill. Judy looked forward to the summer and spending time at the pool, enjoying the company of her family and many friends, and socializing at the Gouglersville Fire Company. There will not be a service due to the current situation. We look forward to a celebration of her life at a later time. Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, 21 Chestnut St, Mohnton is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020