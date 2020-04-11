Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Orrs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Orrs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Orrs Obituary
Judy A. (Coleman) Orrs, 68, of Mohnton passed peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home. Judy was born in Reading, November 9, 1951, daughter of the late Arthur and Peggy (Evans) Coleman. She was preceded in death by her husband James W. Orrs and sister Deborah J. Rader, husband of Barry. Judy is survived by her two sons Scott M. Moyer, husband of Jennie, Mohnton, Jeffrey C.Moyer, husband of Shanna and their children Joe, Olivia, and Jackson, Sinking Spring. In addition to her sons, Judy is survived by her brother, Arthur L Coleman III, husband of Gale, sister, Patricia Law, wife of Jeffrey and sister, Marybeth Torchia, wife of Joe, along with many nieces and nephews. Judy was a graduate of Reading High School and immediately went into the work force. Her last job was with the Mohnton Knitting Mill. Judy looked forward to the summer and spending time at the pool, enjoying the company of her family and many friends, and socializing at the Gouglersville Fire Company. There will not be a service due to the current situation. We look forward to a celebration of her life at a later time. Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, 21 Chestnut St, Mohnton is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -