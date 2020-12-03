1/1
Jule C. Martin
Jule C. Martin Jule C. Martin, 78, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away November 30, 2020 in the Reading Hospital where he was a patient for 5 days. Born in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, he was a son of the late Albert C. & Francis (Neimeyer) Martin. He was the husband of Sue E. (Taylor) Martin. They would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on December 11th. He enjoyed building things, woodworking, gardening, reading, and playing on the computer. He was of the Presbyterian faith. At 18, in 1960, Jule enlisted in the Navy and served our country for a few years. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union and worked to build amazing structures, from a large skyscraper in Philadelphia to a beautiful treehouse in his backyard. Above all else, Jule loved his family. He was a loving husband and wonderful father. Throughout his life, he had unwavering loyalty, kindness, and optimism. He will be greatly missed. Surviving in addition to his loving wife Sue are his children – Bernard K. husband of Elizabeth Martin, Adamstown, Jennifer C. Martin wife of Eric Derr, San Diego, CA, Ali I. Martin, Wernersville, Jonte M. Martin, Reinholds, his brother – Albert husband of Dag Martin, Vermont, and his grandchildren – Paisley Martin, Violet Martin, Maverick Martin and Forest Martin-Derr. He was predeceased by his daughter Katherine L. Martin on March 16, 2013. Viewing from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4-6 PM. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
