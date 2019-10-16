|
Julia A. Zajac Julia A. Zajac, 77, passed away October 14, 2019, in her Reading residence. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John R. and Mary (Nachurski) Zajac. She was a 1960 graduate of Reading High School. Julia was employed for CNA and Birdsboro Auto Parts before her retirement. Julia was a loving, dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured spending time with her daughter and son-in-law. She looked forward to spending time with her family around the holidays. Every year, she could not wait to help out with putting up the Christmas tree and making pot roast. She loved going out to eat, watching Lifetime, yard sale-ing, shopping, talking to people and listening to Elvis and Pitbull. She even went to Pitbull’s concert this year, which she had such a great time at! It was so nice to see her up and dancing. She was a strong woman who always cared about everyone else and was there to lend a helping hand when needed, but never asked for anything in return. She never held back and told you what she thought in her own way with giving advice, even if it was not necessarily what you wanted to hear. She is survived by a daughter, Michelle L., wife of James Fronina, of Reading; a sister, Carol A. Glembocki, of Exeter Township; and a brother, Stanley Zajac, of Adamstown. She was predeceased by a brother, John F. Zajac; and her twin sister, Ann M. Perrotto Schweitzer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery. Burial will follow. Friends may pay their condolences on Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, 910 Chestnut Street, Reading.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019