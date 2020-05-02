Julia Angstadt
Julia L. Angstadt, 95, formerly of Laureldale, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 1:07 p.m. in Berkshire Center. Born in Reading she was the daughter of the late Belisario and Antoinette (Chicarini) Cirulli. Mrs. Angstadt was a member of Saint Joseph RCC and was a seamstress at various clothing factories. She is survived by her son James D. Diana, husband of Sandra Diana of Temple and her 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Mrs. Angstadt is also survived by her brother James Cirulli of Reading and was preceded in death by hers sons Michael A. and Richie O. Diana. Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Joseph RCC Memorial Fund, 1018 North 8 th Street, Reading, PA 19604 in memory of Mrs. Julia L. Angstadt. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

