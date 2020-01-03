Home

Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Julia Calderon Obituary
Julia Calderon, 90, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, in her Tilden Township residence. She was the beloved wife of John J. Calderon who died March 29, 1983. Julia was born in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. She was employed as an aide at the Hamburg Center for 26 years. Julia was a member of St. Mary R.C. Church, Hamburg. She is survived by a daughter, Norma, wife of Timothy Esterly, Tilden Twp.; three grandchildren: John Esterly, Reading; Jake Esterly, Reading; and Jared Esterly, Hamburg; and one great-granddaughter, Kylee. A Prayer Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
