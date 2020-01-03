|
|
Julia Calderon, 90, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, in her Tilden Township residence. She was the beloved wife of John J. Calderon who died March 29, 1983. Julia was born in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. She was employed as an aide at the Hamburg Center for 26 years. Julia was a member of St. Mary R.C. Church, Hamburg. She is survived by a daughter, Norma, wife of Timothy Esterly, Tilden Twp.; three grandchildren: John Esterly, Reading; Jake Esterly, Reading; and Jared Esterly, Hamburg; and one great-granddaughter, Kylee. A Prayer Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020